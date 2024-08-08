Make Legislation And Guidelines To Improve Working Condition of Nurses, Centre To States

New Delhi: To improve the working conditions of nurses across the country, the Union Health Ministry has asked States and Union Territories to make legislation and guidelines by the recommendations submitted by a committee on the issue.

A committee under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goyel has submitted several recommendations to the Health Ministry after examining information from states and other stakeholders.

“As per the directions of the Supreme Court a Committee of Experts was constituted under the chairpersonship of Director General of Health Services to look into the working conditions and pay of nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes. After examining information from states and other stakeholders, the committee submitted its recommendations, which were shared with states/UTs for making legislation/guidelines,” said Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Anupriya Patel.

She said that the government ensures adequate working conditions for all healthcare personnel, including nurses in various healthcare establishments, and makes efforts to improve them.

“These working conditions are governed by various Acts and government orders, which are framed to provide a conducive working environment to health professionals in order to enhance patient care and contribute substantially to the overall healthcare outcomes,” Patel said in the Rajya Sabha recently.

She said that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare administers a Central Sector Scheme for the development of nursing services.

“Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 2,28,500 per course for seven days for 30 participants is provided. Furthermore, the Nurses Registration and Tracking System (NRTS) has been implemented to create a live register of nurses and 12.06 lakh nurses have been enrolled in NRTS,” Patel said.

The committee has suggested that in the case of more than 200 bedded hospitals, the salary given to private nurses should be at par with the salary of state government nurses given in the State and UT concerned for the similar corresponding grade.

“In case of more than 100 bedded hospitals, the salary given to private nurses should not be more than 10 per cent less in comparison of the salary of state government nurses given in the State and UTs concerned for the similar corresponding grade,” the recommendation said.

It further stated that in the case of 50-100 bedded hospitals, the salary given to private nurses should not be more than 25 per cent less in comparison to the salary of state government nurses given in the State and UTs concerned for the similar corresponding grade.

“Salary given to private nurses should not be less than Rs 20,000 per month in any case even for looking into the working conditions and pay of nurses working in private hospitals and nursing homes,” the committee suggested.

