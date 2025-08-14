'Make A Common Front', Say Political Parties On SC's Observations On J&K Statehood Restoration

Srinagar: Political parties has responded to Supreme Court's observations on a plea on restoration of Jammu and Kashmir statehood saying, people had pinned their hopes on the apex court but were disappointed with the Pahalgam terror attack reference.

While hearing the plea on Thursday, the top court noted that ground realities have to be taken into consideration and what happened in Pahalgam cannot be ignored. The plea filed by petitioners sought directions to the Centre for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir within two months. The application was filed by teacher Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and socio-political activist Khurshaid Ahmad Malik.

The ruling National Conference (NC) questioned the reason for delay in statehood nine months after an elected government assumed charge in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is sad. People had expectations from the Supreme and central government and hoped that people will not be punished for the Pahalgam attack," said NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq.

He said that the terror attack in which 26 people were killed in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22 occurred when the law and order was within the domain of Centre. "This observation was wrong. We were expecting better from the Supreme Court and central government," he said, adding Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will make a statement on it in his Independence Day speech at Srinagar.

In December 2023, the Supreme court while upholding the abrogation of Article 370 ordered assembly elections to be held in Jammu and Kashmir by September 2024 and its statehood be restored "at the earliest". Both Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah had promised statehood restoration without citing a deadline.

"People participated in Assembly elections in large numbers. They were expecting statehood to be restored. But if we have to wait for eight more weeks, what is the sin of our people?" asked Sadiq, who is also a legislator from Srinagar's Zadibal constituency.

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti too pointed out that top court's reference to Pahalgam attack 'underscores a deeper issue about Government of India's continued lack of confidence in the region’s stability'. "Even after revoking J&K’s special status and reducing it to a Union Territory, the Centre appears unwilling to ease its tight control. This reflects a deeper political and psychological deadlock," she said.

Mufti said that the Jammu and Kashmir issue goes far beyond questions of statehood or constitutional status saying, "Unless New Delhi engages with the political aspirations of the people and addresses the core issue head-on it will remain on uncertain footing regardless of the force it deploys".

It is time GOI corrects past missteps and initiates a sincere process of dialogue and reconciliation to bring lasting peace and dignity to the region, the PDP president added.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone advised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to make a common front on statehood and call an 'emergency session' of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in the next two days for passing a resolution of statehood. "The institution for that is the Assembly, not the cabinet. You could have sent that resolution to the Supreme Court today if you had allowed us to pass that resolution," he on his X handle.

"Who is presenting our case. Who is the lawyer. Is he competent and honest in representing us?" he asked. "And how will the Supreme Court intervene and take a decision on such an important matter without seeking the opinion of the elected government or the assembly," Lone added.

Lone also gave an "unsolicited advice" to the Chief Minister saying "When talking to them (BJP) what matters is not what they tell you. What matters is what they DONT tell you'".

Awami Ittehad Party led by jailed MP Engineer Rashid too advised the Union Territory government to wait for the central government's response on statehood. "The Supreme Court should be the last resort. The government should have pressed the central government to fulfill their promise of statehood," said AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi.