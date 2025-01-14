Chinese Manja Menace In Odisha's Cuttack: Fun Of Flying Kites Turning Fatal For Many!

Cuttack: The joy of flying kites as a tradition during Makar Sankranti and other festivals has turned dangerous in the millennium city Cuttack due to illegal use of Chinese manja (kite strings coated with glass or metallic powder). The Commissionerate Police in Cuttack has swung into action and launched raids at several places to crackdown on sale of these banned manja. Anyone who is seen flying kites with Chinese manja would face stringent action, warned police.

Last weekend, three people sustained injuries when their necks were slashed after getting entangled in manja threads. One of the victims, Sitaram Tandi, narrowly escaped a fatal injury while riding his bike near Sabalpur Chowk. When he fell down with a deep cut on his neck, locals rushed him to nearby hospital for treatment. Two other innocents encountered a similar fate last week due to these deadly manja.

Chinese manja, imported from Kolkata, is mainly sold in areas like Jhola Sahi, Nandisahi, Chaudhuri Bazaar, and Pithapur at wholesale rates. These powdered glass-coated strings, popular for kite-flying competitions, pose serious risks to humans and animals as well.

Criticising local administration, a resident of Cuttack Padmalochana Gahan said, "Many youths are flying kites in violation of the law. Use of banned manja threads pose a safety risk. Police and administration have failed in enforcing restrictions on the sale and use of Chinese manja. Raids should be conducted on godowns and shops to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety."

Meanwhile, the Cuttack Commissionerate Police has stepped up action against sale and use of Chinese manja and raided Chaudhuri Bazaar for inspection of the manja thread. Cuttack Additional DCP Amarendra Panda has directed the police officers of all the police stations to be vigilant in this regard and ensure that locals and traders are complying with the ban.

On November 8, 2016, the Orissa High Court directed the Commissionerate Police to strictly prohibit the sale and use of Chinese Manja. Issuing directives under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, the court had mandated strict monitoring of the Manja threads for safety of animals, birds and humans. However, these rules have not been enforced effectively, alleged lawyers. "The HC directive remained limited to pen and paper. If restrictions are imposed, how is banned manja available in the market? Where is it being prepared? If so, why is no action being taken?," lawyers criticised.

4 Dead, 24 Injured In Last 10 Years

According to RTI data, at least four people lost their lives while 24 others have been injured in the last 10 years due to manja menace. Two weeks into 2025, and already three injuries have been reported. Lawyer Alok Mohapatra questioned lack of proper restrictions on the use of Chinese manja.