Bhagalpur/Bihar: On Makar Sankranti, eating dahi-chuda (curd and flattened rice) holds a special significance in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Dahi-chuda symbolises good luck and prosperity and is also considered beneficial for health. But among all the varieties, Bhagalpur’s Katarni Chuda stands out, making the festival even more special.

Why Is Bhagalpur's Katarni Chuda Famous?

Katarni chuda of Ang region is considered Bihar's favourite gift during Makar Sankranti. Its special fragrance has found a mention in Ramayana, Buddhist scriptures and also some historical references. Katarni is majorly produced in three districts - Bhagalpur, Banka and Munger, where its cultivation has increased manifold, extending to an area of 1700 hectares. Its fragrance is attributed to the region’s soil, water, and climate. Interestingly, attempts to grow Katarni elsewhere have failed to replicate its aroma and the unique flavour.

When Katarni Rice Got GI Tag

In 2018, the Bhagalpur Katarni rice received geographical index (GI) tag from the Government of India, which subsequently boosted the demand both nationally and internationally. Now, Katarni rice and chuda are sought after in five-star hotels, royal weddings, and even presented as gifts to dignitaries like the President and Prime Minister.

Bhagalpur's Famous 'Katarni Chuda' Keeping Alive Traditions During Makar Sankranti (ETV Bharat)

Manish Kumar Singh, a farmer from Abha Ratanpur of Sultanpur block, is selling Katarni rice and chuda through his firm Param Anand. "The rice is being sent as gift to President, Prime Minister and other dignitaries. Param Anand's Bhagalpuri Katarni got the second prize in the exhibition organised on the occasion of Bihar Day. We are very excited to see the growing demand for Katarni rice and chuda. This is a big opportunity for us," said Manish Kumar Singh.

He also mentioned how the rising demand has revived the Katarni cultivation and farmers are making profit out of it. "The per kg price has increased from Rs 50-70 earlier to Rs 110-130 now. The government has also provided financial assistance to the farmers in order to increase its reach to global markets," Manish mentioned.

Chuda mill owner Sona Singh expressed that despite the low yield of Katarni paddy, farmers are showing interest now because of its increasing demand after GI tag. The mill owner also cited the health benefits and said it is highly nutritious, easily digestible and rich in many qualities.