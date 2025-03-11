Major Water Body Dries up In Assam’s Wildlife Sanctuary, Experts Point Need For Habitat Management

Pobitora: Drying up of a major wetland in Assam’s Pobitora wildlife sanctuary brings to the fore an urgent need for habitat management. While the partial drying up of the Tamulidoba Beel has already affected the wildlife in the sanctuary, the forthcoming dry spell in the months of March, April and May predicted by the meteorology department is likely to spell doom for the wildlife and biodiversity of the sanctuary.

Located within a 30-kilometre radius of Guwahati, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is also the rhino habitat with the world's highest rhino density. Covering an area of 38.85 km² only, the wildlife sanctuary is home to 107 rhinos and other wildlife.

The Tamulidoba beel is one of the largest wetlands in Pobitora wildlife sanctuary, and it also attracts a large number of water birds. Locals said that the migratory birds have left the Tamulidoba Beel earlier than the season this year due to lack of water.

"This has been happening for the last few years. Last year also we had seen the wetland getting dried up. However, during the last year, it was in the month of May that the Beel started drying up. The dry spell seems to have started early this year. It is just the beginning of March, and we can see the portion of the Beel already drying up," said Anowar Hussain, a local farmer.

The development assumes significance considering the fact that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted warmer weather during the upcoming hot weather season in March, April, and May. The probability forecast for minimum temperatures indicates that during the season (March, April and May), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are likely.

"We are taking some interventions as of now to make water available in Tamulidoba Beel. There is the issue of siltation, which has contributed to the drying up of the Beel. Last year, we took the help of IIT Guwahati to analyse the situation, and accordingly, some interventions have been taken," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Morigaon Wildlife division, Monica Kishore, told ETV Bharat.

She said that the forest department had also taken up steps for desilting the Beel and restoring the wetland. “We have taken up steps scientifically, and there are long-term plans to desilt the wetland area,” said the DFO.

"Tamulidoba is a major wetland area in Pobitora where there are approximately 20 to 25 rhinos are there always. It is also important for the winter birds. The winter birds have already left this year as the water dried up in the first half of March itself. It's basically silt deposition, and the wetland has to be restored. Now, since poaching is largely controlled, the government must concentrate on habitat management now," said Dr. Bibhab Talukdar, Senior Advisor of International Rhino Foundation for Asian Rhinos and CEO of prominent biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak.

"Although Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 38.85 km², the rhinos basically move around in a 16 km² area. If there is water scarcity in these 16 km² areas, the rhinos will stray outside the sanctuary, which might lead to conflict with humans,” Talukdar said, adding that the government must accord top priority to habitat management.