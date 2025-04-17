ETV Bharat / bharat

Train Sabotage Attempt? Major Mishap Averted In Lucknow As Garib Rath Loco Pilot Applies Emergency Brake Right In Time

Lucknow: A major accident was averted late Tuesday night after loco pilot of the 05577 Saharsa–Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express train applied emergency brakes after spotting wooden planks and tree branches on the railway tracks between Rahimabad and Dilawar Nagar stations.

As per reports, unidentified miscreants had placed a huge piece of wooden plank measuring 2.5 ft long and six inches thick, along with some branches of mango tree and leaves, on the railway track near Malihabad. An orange-coloured towel was also found nearby. Just when the Garib Rath train was approaching the spot, the loco pilot spotted the obstacles and applied emergency brakes to stop the train, consequently saving hundreds of lives.

After stopping the train, the loco pilot along with other staff got down and inspected the rail track. They also passed on the information to the Rahimabad station master and railway protection force (RPF).

According to RPF personnel Rajesh Ranjan, a team led by RPF Inspector Hukum Singh rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information. "A wooden plank was found deliberately placed between the two lines on the north side of the train track. There were also branches of a mango tree. An orange colored towel was also lying there," he narrated.