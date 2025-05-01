ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered

Just days after the deadly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, BSF and Punjab Police recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition from Amritsar border region.

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered
Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST

2 Min Read

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have foiled a major terror plot on the India-Pakistan border near Bharopal village in 'Guru Nagar' Amritsar. As per reports, huge consignment of weapons including two hand grenades were recovered during a joint operation by Police and the BSF troops.

It is being speculated that these hand grenades were to be used to carry out terror attacks. Reportedly, BSF had received specific intelligence that a consignment of weapons had been sent from across the border. Acting on the intel reports, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in Bharopal village area, during which two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live cartridges buried in the ground were recovered.

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered
Hand grenades seized by BSF and Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

Given the quantity and nature of the weapons seized, authorities suspect a major terrorist attack was being planned in Punjab or surrounding states. However, timely action by the security agencies has averted what could otherwise have been a major tragedy.

International drug trafficking network busted

Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that an international narcotics smuggling network has been busted and that efforts are underway to nab all those involved. "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Counter Intelligence has busted an international drug trafficking network operated by a foreigner named Jassa and his associates, who have links with Pakistan-based smugglers. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jassa and his foreign-based accomplices have established links with their India-based associate, Jodhbir Singh Jodha, a resident of Amritsar Rural. Acting on instructions of his foreign handlers, Jodhbir Singh actively receives consignments of heroin and distributes them to various locations across India."

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered
International drug trafficking network busted by Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

The DGP also stated, "Further intelligence indicates that Jodhbir Singh also collects drug proceeds and sends them to Pakistan through hawala channels. A raid was conducted and the police team recovered five kg heroin, one currency counting machine, and other items. An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar. Efforts are on to arrest him and bust his network. Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state."

Also Read

  1. Exclusive: China's Support To Pakistan Will Have No Impact On India, Says Retired Major General Indrabalan
  2. Amid Rising Tensions, India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Its Airspace

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have foiled a major terror plot on the India-Pakistan border near Bharopal village in 'Guru Nagar' Amritsar. As per reports, huge consignment of weapons including two hand grenades were recovered during a joint operation by Police and the BSF troops.

It is being speculated that these hand grenades were to be used to carry out terror attacks. Reportedly, BSF had received specific intelligence that a consignment of weapons had been sent from across the border. Acting on the intel reports, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in Bharopal village area, during which two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live cartridges buried in the ground were recovered.

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered
Hand grenades seized by BSF and Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

Given the quantity and nature of the weapons seized, authorities suspect a major terrorist attack was being planned in Punjab or surrounding states. However, timely action by the security agencies has averted what could otherwise have been a major tragedy.

International drug trafficking network busted

Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that an international narcotics smuggling network has been busted and that efforts are underway to nab all those involved. "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Counter Intelligence has busted an international drug trafficking network operated by a foreigner named Jassa and his associates, who have links with Pakistan-based smugglers. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jassa and his foreign-based accomplices have established links with their India-based associate, Jodhbir Singh Jodha, a resident of Amritsar Rural. Acting on instructions of his foreign handlers, Jodhbir Singh actively receives consignments of heroin and distributes them to various locations across India."

Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered
International drug trafficking network busted by Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

The DGP also stated, "Further intelligence indicates that Jodhbir Singh also collects drug proceeds and sends them to Pakistan through hawala channels. A raid was conducted and the police team recovered five kg heroin, one currency counting machine, and other items. An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar. Efforts are on to arrest him and bust his network. Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state."

Also Read

  1. Exclusive: China's Support To Pakistan Will Have No Impact On India, Says Retired Major General Indrabalan
  2. Amid Rising Tensions, India Bans Pakistan Airlines From Using Its Airspace

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TERRORIST ATTACK FOILEDINDIA PAKISTAN BORDERAMRITSAR NEWSPAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKBSF PUNJAB POLICE FOIL TERROR PLOT

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.