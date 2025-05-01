Major Terror Plot Foiled On Indo-Pak Border At Amritsar, Hand Grenades And Weapons Recovered

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have foiled a major terror plot on the India-Pakistan border near Bharopal village in 'Guru Nagar' Amritsar. As per reports, huge consignment of weapons including two hand grenades were recovered during a joint operation by Police and the BSF troops.

It is being speculated that these hand grenades were to be used to carry out terror attacks. Reportedly, BSF had received specific intelligence that a consignment of weapons had been sent from across the border. Acting on the intel reports, a joint team of BSF and Punjab Police launched a search operation in Bharopal village area, during which two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live cartridges buried in the ground were recovered.

Hand grenades seized by BSF and Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

Given the quantity and nature of the weapons seized, authorities suspect a major terrorist attack was being planned in Punjab or surrounding states. However, timely action by the security agencies has averted what could otherwise have been a major tragedy.

International drug trafficking network busted

Meanwhile, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav informed that an international narcotics smuggling network has been busted and that efforts are underway to nab all those involved. "In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Counter Intelligence has busted an international drug trafficking network operated by a foreigner named Jassa and his associates, who have links with Pakistan-based smugglers. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Jassa and his foreign-based accomplices have established links with their India-based associate, Jodhbir Singh Jodha, a resident of Amritsar Rural. Acting on instructions of his foreign handlers, Jodhbir Singh actively receives consignments of heroin and distributes them to various locations across India."

International drug trafficking network busted by Punjab Police (ETV Bharat)

The DGP also stated, "Further intelligence indicates that Jodhbir Singh also collects drug proceeds and sends them to Pakistan through hawala channels. A raid was conducted and the police team recovered five kg heroin, one currency counting machine, and other items. An FIR has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar. Efforts are on to arrest him and bust his network. Punjab Police is committed to maintaining peace and harmony in the state."