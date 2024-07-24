ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Success Against Cross-border Drug Smuggling: BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

SP Anupgarh Ramesh Maurya said that the local police along with the Intelligence Wing of the BSF launched recovered Heroin worth Rs 10 crore from a field near Nemichand post in Anupgarh. Upon further intensive search operation, an additional consignment of Heroin worth Rs 20 crore was recovered in the area.

BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan
BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan (X/@BSF_Rajasthan)

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): In a major success in the war against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore in along the Indo-Pak border area of Anupgarh district in Rajasthan, a top official said. The recovery comes over a week after police arrested three drug peddlers in Rawal area.

Anupgarh SP Ramesh Maurya while divulging more details into the incident said that that the alert troops of the BSF recovered the heroin in a yellow plastic packet from a field near Nemichand post. The heroin recovered from the field is valued at Rs 10 crore. During the search operation launched in the area, more heroin worth Rs 20 crore was recovered by the BSF troops, the SP Anupgarh added.

The SP said that Rawal police had arrested a smuggler eight days ago who had come to the border area to take delivery of heroin sent by Pakistan but he was arrested before taking the delivery. Anupgarh SP said that based on the interrogation of the peddler, two more suspects were also arrested whose interrogation is going on. The SP said that the recovery of the heroin is linked to the three arrested peddlers.

Rawla Police and BSF have jointly blocked the area and conducted a search operation so that other suspicious persons coming to the area can be identified.

Incidents of heroin smuggling along the Indo-Pak border are on the rise especially in the border area of Sri Ganganagar and Anupgarh district. Pakistani smugglers throw consignments of heroin through drones in the Indian border, which Indian smugglers reach to take. More than half a dozen incidents have come to light in the last one month alone as per officials.

  1. Read more: Two Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bids Foiled in Rajasthan, Heroin Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized
  2. BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Crores of Rupees Along IB in Rajasthan

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): In a major success in the war against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore in along the Indo-Pak border area of Anupgarh district in Rajasthan, a top official said. The recovery comes over a week after police arrested three drug peddlers in Rawal area.

Anupgarh SP Ramesh Maurya while divulging more details into the incident said that that the alert troops of the BSF recovered the heroin in a yellow plastic packet from a field near Nemichand post. The heroin recovered from the field is valued at Rs 10 crore. During the search operation launched in the area, more heroin worth Rs 20 crore was recovered by the BSF troops, the SP Anupgarh added.

The SP said that Rawal police had arrested a smuggler eight days ago who had come to the border area to take delivery of heroin sent by Pakistan but he was arrested before taking the delivery. Anupgarh SP said that based on the interrogation of the peddler, two more suspects were also arrested whose interrogation is going on. The SP said that the recovery of the heroin is linked to the three arrested peddlers.

Rawla Police and BSF have jointly blocked the area and conducted a search operation so that other suspicious persons coming to the area can be identified.

Incidents of heroin smuggling along the Indo-Pak border are on the rise especially in the border area of Sri Ganganagar and Anupgarh district. Pakistani smugglers throw consignments of heroin through drones in the Indian border, which Indian smugglers reach to take. More than half a dozen incidents have come to light in the last one month alone as per officials.

  1. Read more: Two Cross-border Drug Smuggling Bids Foiled in Rajasthan, Heroin Worth Rs 45 Crore Seized
  2. BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Crores of Rupees Along IB in Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BSF RECOVERED 2 KG HEROINBSF RAJASTHANBSFCROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLINGBSF HEROIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.