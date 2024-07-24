Major Success Against Cross-border Drug Smuggling: BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): In a major success in the war against cross-border drug smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) has seized heroin worth Rs 30 crore in along the Indo-Pak border area of Anupgarh district in Rajasthan, a top official said. The recovery comes over a week after police arrested three drug peddlers in Rawal area.

Anupgarh SP Ramesh Maurya while divulging more details into the incident said that that the alert troops of the BSF recovered the heroin in a yellow plastic packet from a field near Nemichand post. The heroin recovered from the field is valued at Rs 10 crore. During the search operation launched in the area, more heroin worth Rs 20 crore was recovered by the BSF troops, the SP Anupgarh added.

The SP said that Rawal police had arrested a smuggler eight days ago who had come to the border area to take delivery of heroin sent by Pakistan but he was arrested before taking the delivery. Anupgarh SP said that based on the interrogation of the peddler, two more suspects were also arrested whose interrogation is going on. The SP said that the recovery of the heroin is linked to the three arrested peddlers.

Rawla Police and BSF have jointly blocked the area and conducted a search operation so that other suspicious persons coming to the area can be identified.

Incidents of heroin smuggling along the Indo-Pak border are on the rise especially in the border area of Sri Ganganagar and Anupgarh district. Pakistani smugglers throw consignments of heroin through drones in the Indian border, which Indian smugglers reach to take. More than half a dozen incidents have come to light in the last one month alone as per officials.