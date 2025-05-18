3 Youths Die As Their Bike Comes Under Speeding Harvester Cutter

Sakti: Three youths died on the spot when their bike came under the cutter of a speeding harvester at Mission Chowk Pihrid on Malkharoda Road in Sakti, Chhattisgarh. Eyewitnesses said that the mishap took place when the harvester was passing through a residential area. Allegedly, the harvester driver had not even removed the cutter attached to the harvester.

The three youths riding a bike came under the grip of the cutter. The accident was so impactful that all three youths died on the spot. The bodies of the youths were torn into pieces by the sharp-edged cutter. The death of the youths triggered an uproar in the area. The local people are blaming the harvester driver for the gruesome accident.

Angry villagers first launched fierce protests at the local police station and then they blocked the road and sat on a dharna. Due to the blockade, the main road of Chhapora, Jaijaipur and Sakti was completely affected. The family members of the deceased youth are now demanding compensation from the harvester owner. The family members of the deceased youth have also accused the police department of gross negligence.

People who reached the spot at the time of the accident said that this accident happened due to the mistake of the harvester driver. The harvester driver was allegedly passing through the residential area without removing the cutter after harvesting paddy. The bike coming from the front came under the cutter.

Two of the deceased have been identified as Nageshwar, a resident of village Satgarh, and Sher Singh while the process of identifying the third youth is going on. All the three deceased are said to be residents of the same village. There is a problem in identifying the body of the third deceased as it was badly torn. Police say that the exact cause of the accident will be revealed only after a detailed investigation of the accident. A wave of mourning has spread in the entire area after the incident.