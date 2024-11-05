ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Mule Account Scam Unearthed in Andhra Pradesh: International Cyber Crime Ring Busted

Visakhapatnam: A massive money laundering and cybercrime operation involving mule bank accounts has been uncovered by the Visakhapatnam Police. The scam, which spanned across multiple countries, including China and Taiwan, involved the illegal transfer of large sums of money through accounts rented out for fraudulent activities.

According to the police, Surya Mohan, a car driver from Visakhapatnam, unknowingly became entangled in this global crime network after his acquaintances in China introduced him to the fraudulent gang. After returning to India, Mohan began assisting locals facing financial difficulties but was later caught up in the scheme, the police said.

"The modus operandi involved criminals persuading people to rent out their bank accounts, offering huge daily commissions in return. These rented accounts were flooded with large sums of money, which were then quickly transferred to multiple accounts and eventually funnelled into foreign accounts via illegal payment gateways," the police pointed out.

In a shocking revelation, over Rs 8 crore were transferred through just two accounts in four months. The police investigation revealed that the source of the illegal transactions was linked to organised crime syndicates operating in Taiwan, China and other countries. These international networks facilitated the flow of illicit funds into India where local operatives played a key role in managing the mule accounts.