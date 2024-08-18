ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu Of AP Honoured With Kirti Chakra For His Valour During Operation In J&K

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh): Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, a native of Nagiripenta village in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh, has been awarded the prestigious Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

An alumnus of Sainik School Korukonda (2005-2012), Major Naidu pursued his military training at the National Defence Academy (2012-2015) and the Indian Military Academy, where he graduated in 2016. Excelling in his cohort, he secured the First Order of Merit and was awarded the President Gold Medal at the Indian Military Academy.

Currently serving with the Rashtriya Rifles in Jammu and Kashmir, Major Naidu demonstrated extraordinary bravery on October 26, 2023, while leading a patrol in the Kupwara sector near the Line of Control. When his ambush party encountered a group of five terrorists, Major Naidu swiftly relocated his team to trap them, initiating a fierce firefight. Displaying exceptional courage, he neutralised two terrorists at point-blank range and facilitated the elimination of three others, despite coming under heavy fire.