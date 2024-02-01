Interim Budget | 'Major Infra Push Planned for Islands Including Lakshadweep': N Sitharaman

New Delhi: India will make comprehensive infrastructure development and port connectivity projects in its islands including Lakshadweep, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said in Lok Sabha.

While presenting the interim budget 2024 speech in the Lower House, the Finance Minister said the projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep to address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism.

She said the states will be encouraged to develop iconic tourist centres for branding and marketing them at a global scale.

Lakshadweep was mentioned in the Finance Minister’s budget speech while she was talking about tourism. Lakshadweep has become a focal point for all Maldives politicians who criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the island last month.

In her speech, she said a framework for rating of the centre based on the quality of facilities and services will be established. “Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to States for financing such development on a matching basis,” said the Finance Minister.

“The projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep. This will help in generating employment,” she said.

“Long-term interest-free loans will be provided to States for financing such development on a matching basis,” said the Finance Minister.

“The success of organizing G20 meetings in sixty places presented the diversity of India to a global audience. Our economic strength has made the country an attractive destination for business and conference tourism,” she said.

Sitharaman added, “Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship.”