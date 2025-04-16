Bihar Fire Mishap: Five Including Four Children Charred To Death At Muzaffarpur; 15 Others Missing

Muzaffarpur: In a tragic fire accident in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, at least 50 houses were reduced to ashes in a Dalit colony on Wednesday. Five people including 4 children were burnt to death in the fire, which took place in Rampur Mani Panchayat of Bariyarpur police station area, according to officials.

It is being told that the fire broke out in Golak Paswan's house due to a short circuit and then the flames spread to the entire slum area in no time. Local people said that 3 children of a person named Raju Paswan have died. The ages of these children are 12 years, eight years and nine years. There is chaos after the incident.

District Magistrate Subrata Kumar Sen said that this is a sad incident, four children have died in the fire incident, all of them belong to the same family. After the legal process, the bodies will be sent for postmortem. The Disaster Management Department will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of all the deceased. Food will be arranged for those whose houses have been burnt.

''A fire suddenly broke out in the house of Golak Paswan of the village due to a short circuit. Before people could understand anything, the fire spread very fast due to strong winds. The flames of the fire were very strong. Due to which the children got scared. They could not get out and got caught in the fire.'' - Subrat Kumar Sen, DM, Muzaffarpur.

After noticing the fire, the villagers informed the police and fire brigade immediately. The fire brigade vehicles have reached the spot and are trying to extinguish the fire. There has been an outcry at the spot as 15 children are reported to be missing. The affected families are searching for their children.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the four children who died have been taken out and sent to SKMCH for post-mortem. The whole village is inconsolable. The relatives of the deceased are crying inconsolably. The police reached the spot and are investigating. "We got information about the incident. Then we came here. The fire was brought under control with 7 fire engines and 25 personnel. During this, a cylinder blast also took place. 4 children have died in the fire." - Triloki Nath Jha, Fire Officer

Electricity wire fell on a house: Local resident Shivprasad Paswan said that at the time of the incident most of the people of the village had gone to work in the fields. An electricity wire broke and fell on a house. Due to which, the fire broke out. By the time people came back, the fire had spread very fast. Local people tried to extinguish the fire with water but it had no effect.

"People started running here and there to save their lives. During this time, the cylinders kept in the house also started exploding. Five cylinders have exploded. Four children died. The children could not get out of the house during the fire. Initially two small fire engines came. The nozzle of one of these fire engines got damaged." - Shivprasad Paswan, a local.

''Electricity wire fell on Ramveeran Paswan's house. Due to which fire broke out. Most of the people of the village had gone to the field to harvest wheat. We were the only ones present here at the time of the incident. Four children have been burnt to death in this incident. One is my sister's daughter and two are my nephews. When the incident happened, the children were playing in the house. People could not understand anything.'' - Gajju Paswan, an eyewitness.

What did Chirag Paswan say?: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan expressed grief over this incident. He wrote on his X account, "5 people died tragically due to fire in the Mahadalit colony of Rampur Mani village of Bariyarpur police station area, including many innocent children, more than 15 children are missing and more than 50 houses were reduced to ashes."