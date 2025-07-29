ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Drug Haul In Hyderabad: EAGLE Team Seizes 935 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 5 Crore, Three Arrested

Hyderabad: Telangana's elite anti-drug task force EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement) claimed to have busted an inter-state cannabis smuggling racket on the outskirts of Hyderabad, following arrest of three suspects and seizure of nearly 1000 kg cannabis.

As per reports, the value of the seized contraband, weighing 935.6 kg, is estimated at nearly Rs five crore. Three suspected drug peddlers were nabbed following a raid at Batasingaram fruit market, sources said.

On Monday, EAGLE Director Sandeep Sandilya said in a statement that the accused were smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Maharashtra, via Andhra Pradesh and Telangana route. During the raid, officials seized 35 large bags of ganja, six mobile phones, a DCM van, a car from the possession of the suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Pawar Kumar alias Baddu (30) from Satara, Maharashtra; Vinayak Babasaheb Pawar (32), also from Satara; and Samadhan Kantilal Bhise (35), a driver from the same region. All three were arrested during the Batasingaram operation.'

The senior official informed that Baddu and his associate Sachin Gangaram Chauhan from Solapur were earlier arrested in 2020 by Bhadrachalam police for similar offences. After their release, they regrouped and expanded their network.

Sachin, who is currently absconding, arranged cannabis supplies from Odisha. Another accused Vicky Seth alias Sattibabu, who is also absconding, acted as the supplier.