Major Drug Haul In Hyderabad: EAGLE Team Seizes 935 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 5 Crore, Three Arrested

Hyderabad: Telangana's elite anti-drug task force EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Law Enforcement) claimed to have busted an inter-state cannabis smuggling racket on the outskirts of Hyderabad, following arrest of three suspects and seizure of nearly 1000 kg cannabis.
As per reports, the value of the seized contraband, weighing 935.6 kg, is estimated at nearly Rs five crore. Three suspected drug peddlers were nabbed following a raid at Batasingaram fruit market, sources said.
On Monday, EAGLE Director Sandeep Sandilya said in a statement that the accused were smuggling cannabis from Odisha to Maharashtra, via Andhra Pradesh and Telangana route. During the raid, officials seized 35 large bags of ganja, six mobile phones, a DCM van, a car from the possession of the suspects.
Those arrested have been identified as Pawar Kumar alias Baddu (30) from Satara, Maharashtra; Vinayak Babasaheb Pawar (32), also from Satara; and Samadhan Kantilal Bhise (35), a driver from the same region. All three were arrested during the Batasingaram operation.'
The senior official informed that Baddu and his associate Sachin Gangaram Chauhan from Solapur were earlier arrested in 2020 by Bhadrachalam police for similar offences. After their release, they regrouped and expanded their network.
Sachin, who is currently absconding, arranged cannabis supplies from Odisha. Another accused Vicky Seth alias Sattibabu, who is also absconding, acted as the supplier.
Modus Operandi
The gang's operation was meticulously planned. "On July 23, Baddu, Vinayak, and Kantilal travelled to Rajamahendravaram, AP, and rented a DCM truck. From there, they went to Odisha and purchased the cannabis from Vicky Seth. The contraband was cleverly hidden inside fruit trays and transported towards Maharashtra. On July 26, while Kantilal drove the DCM truck, Baddu and Vinayak travelled ahead to scout for police checks," the EAGLE director said.
Acting on a tip-off, EAGLE teams from Rachakonda and Khammam intercepted the vehicle at Batasingaram and arrested the trio.
During the course of investigation, it was found that the gang was operating on credit-based distribution, offering loans to local peddlers in Maharashtra and maintaining bank accounts to manage funds, suggesting a well-organised drug syndicate.
This happens to be the largest cannabis haul in Telangana this year, officials said, adding that it is a significant victory in the state's fight against narcotics.
