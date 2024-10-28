Major Digital Arrests Linked To Myanmar, Laos And Cambodia

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann ki Baat program warned people about the rising cases of “digital arrest” fraud, the Union Home Ministry has revealed that victims of such frauds have suffered losses worth over Rs 120 crore.

According to the Home Ministry data, financial frauds worth Rs 1776 crore have been reported in the country with nearly 46 percent of such frauds originating from three countries: Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia. Trading scams account for the highest losses, totaling Rs 1,420 crore, followed by investment frauds at Rs 222.58 crores, digital arrests at Rs 120.3 crore, and other scams at Rs 13.23 crore, the data reveal.

These figures highlight a growing trend, with online fraud complaints on the rise each year. It is understood that from January to April 30 of this year alone, approximately 7.4 lakh complaints have been reported in the country. In comparison, there were 15.56 lakh complaints in whole of 2023, 9.66 lakh in 2022, and 4.52 lakh in 2021 as per the data.

Rajeev Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Indian Cyber Coordination Center, pointed out that these fraudulent operations often recruit individuals by presenting false employment opportunities, further complicating the issue.

Local Incident: Techie Digital Arrested for 24 Hours

In a disturbing incident in Hyderabad, a 44-year-old techie experienced a digital arrest orchestrated by cyber criminals. According to officials, the victim, initially dismissive of spam messages, found himself in a harrowing situation after receiving a call from a courier agent claiming to be from the Mumbai police. The caller alleged that the victim's Aadhar number was linked to money laundering activities, demanding his cooperation via a WhatsApp video call to verify his account.

The fraudsters instructed the victim to stay away from home and check into a lodge, claiming this precaution was necessary until the banks reopened on Monday morning. The ordeal continued until 4 AM on Sunday when the call abruptly ended. Concerned for his safety, the victim approached the cyber police, who successfully ensured his safe return to his family. Fortunately, due to the timing of the bank's closure, no money was withdrawn from his account.

As online fraud continues to proliferate, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by cybercriminals and the necessity for vigilance in protecting personal information.