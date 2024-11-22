ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Crackdown Against Cybercrime Networks, Agencies Blocked 17,000 Whatsapp Accounts

New Delhi: Giving a major blow to the cybercrime networks, the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has blocked over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of cybercrime networks operating from South East Asia.

“All the WhatsApp accounts were used by cybercriminals, which were connected to fraudulent call centres often linked to Chinese casinos in Cambodia, which serve as hubs for organised cybercrime,” a senior government official told ETV Bharat on Friday.

Speaking to this correspondent, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, sitting MP and a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, termed the increasing incidents of cyber fraud as a serious concern.

"It's a matter of concern. The government has adopted several steps, but more needs to be done," said Randhawa admitting the fact that the network of cybercriminals always adopts new modus operandi to cheat people.

Randhawa said that he would take up the matter of cybercrime in the next meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs. The blocking of such a huge number of WhatsApp accounts is the second such crackdown by the government department and associated agencies. Earlier this month, the telecom department shut down 1.77 crore mobile numbers, which were being used for money-related frauds.

“We have reports where the victims fall prey to the fake and spam messages or calls, and some become victims of financial fraud,” the official said.

Investigation revealed that cybercriminals operate from countries like Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. The crackdown was initiated following numerous complaints received from victims through online platforms. “Most of the complaints highlight the growing threat of digital fraud. Over 50 per cent of these accounts had been active since January 2024 and were primarily used to deceive Indian citizens through scams,” the official informed.

Another major disturbing fact involving cybercriminals is the fact that they get involved in human trafficking as well. “The organised criminal networks target the gullible youths from different places of India and force them into cyber slavery,” the official said.

Investigations unearth a connection between these scams and human trafficking, with Indian citizens lured to Cambodia, Laos and other places under false job offers and coerced into conducting online financial frauds.

It is worth mentioning that in May this year, the Home Ministry set up an Inter-Ministerial Committee following a big rise in transnational organised cybercrime taking place in Southeast Asian countries like Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos-Philippines.