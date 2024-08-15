ETV Bharat / bharat

Major Breakthrough In Rudrapur Nurse Rape and Murder Case: Accused Arrested In Rajasthan

In a significant development in the case of the rape and murder of a nurse from Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, the police arrested the prime suspect, Dharmendra, from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The nurse, who worked at a private hospital in Rudrapur, was reported missing on July 30, and her body was found on August 8 in Bilaspur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) In a major development in the case of the rape and murder of a nurse from Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, police have successfully arrested the prime suspect, Dharmendra, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

According to Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC, the nurse, who was employed at a private hospital in Rudrapur, went missing on July 30. Her sister lodged a complaint with the police on July 31, prompting an extensive investigation by the police. On August 8, her body was found in bushes near Dibdiba in Bilaspur district, Uttar Pradesh. The post-mortem report confirmed that the nurse had been raped and strangulated to death.

The police launched a search operation, by examining the CCTV footage that showed the nurse in the Dibdiba area on the day she went missing. Phone surveillance led the police to suspect Dharmendra, whose location was traced to Tursa Patti village in Bareilly district. Despite initial searches in this area, further tracking led to Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

From where Dharmendra, the prime suspect, was arrested. During the interrogation, Dharmendra confessed to committing the crime, detailing how he attacked the nurse on July 30. He admitted to forcibly taking her to a secluded area where he raped and strangled her with her dupatta before fleeing with her mobile phone and Rs 30,000.

The accused has been produced in court and remains in custody as the investigation continues. The police are committed to ensuring justice for the victim and are actively pursuing further leads in the case.

