Major Blow To Cross-Border Narcotics Smuggling: Punjab Police Recover Over 10 kg Heroin Worth Rs 70 Crore In Amritsar

Chandigarh/Amritsar: Dealing a major blow to the cross-border drug smuggling network as part of the ongoing campaign to crack down on drugs from the state, Punjab Police on Saturday recovered over 10 kg heroin from a car in Amritsar, a police spokesperson said.

As per the police spokesperson, the Counter Intelligence, Amritsar successfully intercepted two suspicious vehicles near Village Sukhewala, Amritsar which led to a recovery of 10.4 Kg Heroin. One of the accused, Sukhraj Singh from Tarn Taran, along with an unidentified accomplice, fled in a Mahindra Scorpio, while the Maruti Suzuki Baleno containing the illicit drugs was seized on the spot, police said. The case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and extensive efforts are being made to apprehend the absconding suspects, it added.

It is learnt that one of the two suspects Sukhraj Singh, was the owner of the Baleno car and also the alleged supplier of the heroin consignment, who managed to flee the spot in his Mahindra Scorpio car (without registration number) along with his accomplice. The seized Baleno car bears registration number PB46AG 1224 from which the narcotics were recovered, on the spot. The value of seized heroin is said to be around Rs 70 to 80 crore in the international market. Police also recovered Rs 1000 in cash, photocopies of Sukhraj Singh's Aadhaar card and voter ID card from the car.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following the intelligence received about the transaction of heroin consignment between the persons in these two cars, the police team of CI Amritsar under the leadership of DSP CI Navtej Singh rushed to the spot and seized the heroin consignment.

Raids continue to arrest fugitives

The DGP said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the accused Sukhraj Singh was handing over the consignment of heroin to the person in the Scorpio car. He said that efforts are on to identify his other accomplice adding raids are being conducted to arrest both the fugitives.

Besides, a FIR No. 61 dated 11-10-2024 has been registered under Section 21, 25 and 29 of NDPS at Police Station Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.