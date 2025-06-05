ETV Bharat / bharat

Rafale Fuselages To Be Made In India Now As Dassault And Tata Ink Key Pact

The Indian Air Force IAF Rafale fighters took a transatlatic flight with the help of its IL-78 air-to-air refuellers to participate in the multinational exercise 'Red Flag 24', at Eielson AF Base of the US Air Force in Alaska on May 30, 2024. ( ANI )

Mumbai: In a major boost to the country's aerospace manufacturing capabilities and a major step forward for supporting global supply chains, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited have signed four Production Transfer Agreements to manufacture the Rafale fighter aircraft fuselage in India. This facility represents a significant investment in India's aerospace infrastructure and will serve as a critical hub for high-precision manufacturing.

In a joint statement issued on Thursday, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited said that under the scope of the partnership, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad for the manufacture of key structural sections of the Rafale, including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage, and the front section.

The first fuselage sections are expected to roll off the assembly line in FY2028, with the facility expected to deliver up to two complete fuselages per month.

"For the first time, Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France. This is a decisive step in strengthening our supply chain in India. Thanks to the expansion of our local partners, including TASL, one of the major players in the Indian aerospace industry, this supply chain will contribute to the successful ramp-up of the Rafale and, with our support, will meet our quality and competitiveness requirements," Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation said in a statement.