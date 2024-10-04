ETV Bharat / bharat

Minor Arrested In Connection With Doc Murder in Delhi

New Delhi: Police have arrested a minor in connection with the murder of Dr. Javed Akhtar in the Jaitpur Part 2 area of Kalindi Kunj here late on Wednesday night.

According to Southern Range Crime Branch police, the minor confessed to his involvement in the incident, while the search for his accomplice is on. The arrested minor allegedly obtained a pistol from a contact in Jafrabad, police said, adding, a team has been sent to investigate.

DCP South East Rajesh Dev stated that the suspect is being interrogated but has been repeatedly changing his statements. He assured that the entire case would be revealed soon, with multiple leads currently under investigation.

The incident occurred during Dr. Javed's night duty at Neema Hospital on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when two boys, posing as patients, shot him in the head inside his cabin, killing him on the spot. The hospital staff reported that the assailants, purportedly seeking medical treatment, asked to meet the doctor before carrying out the attack. The two suspects involved in the crime were identified through the CCTV footage.