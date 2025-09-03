Mahua Vs Dehadrai Dog Custody Case: Delhi HC Asks Why Not Resolving Issue

New Delhi: In the ongoing case between Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over custody of pet dog Henry, the Delhi High Court on Wedesday asked as to why the issue was not being resolved.

Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, has filed a petition in the high court challenging a trial court order restraining him from publicising the custody battle. Hearing the case, Justice Manoj Jain, asked "Why are you both not sitting together and sorting out this issue?"

The court sought Moitra' response and listed the matter for hearing on December 22.

Advocate Sanjay Ghosh, representing Dehadrai, said Moitra demanded Henry's custody in the trial court. In its verdict on March 6, the trial court restrained both the parties from talking publicly on this matter. This is a violation of freedom of expression, he said.

Ghosh further said that a false case was filed against Dehadrai and he was also prevented from talking about this case. "Dehadrai can neither write nor talk about this case anywhere. His petition states that he had informed about the trial court proceedings on his X handle but his post did not contain the details of the case. The trial court considered the post a violation of its order and restrained him from making any public comment about this case," the advocate said.

Moitra and Dehadrai were reportedly in a relationship and now each have accused the other of stealing Henry, a Rottweiler. While Dehadrai claimed to be Henry's legal guardian as he was with him since he was 40-days-old. Moitra, however, filed a police case against Dehadrai in September 2023 and sent cops to his house to get his signature on Henry's custody agreement.