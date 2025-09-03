ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahua Vs Dehadrai Dog Custody Case: Delhi HC Asks Why Not Resolving Issue

Mahua and Dehadrai, who were reportedly in a relationship, now accuse each other of stealing pet Henry and engaged in a legal battle since 2023.

Mahua Vs Dehadrai Dog Custody Case: Delhi HC Asks Why Not Resolving Issue Together
File photo of Mahua Moitra (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 3, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: In the ongoing case between Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over custody of pet dog Henry, the Delhi High Court on Wedesday asked as to why the issue was not being resolved.

Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, has filed a petition in the high court challenging a trial court order restraining him from publicising the custody battle. Hearing the case, Justice Manoj Jain, asked "Why are you both not sitting together and sorting out this issue?"

The court sought Moitra' response and listed the matter for hearing on December 22.

Advocate Sanjay Ghosh, representing Dehadrai, said Moitra demanded Henry's custody in the trial court. In its verdict on March 6, the trial court restrained both the parties from talking publicly on this matter. This is a violation of freedom of expression, he said.

Ghosh further said that a false case was filed against Dehadrai and he was also prevented from talking about this case. "Dehadrai can neither write nor talk about this case anywhere. His petition states that he had informed about the trial court proceedings on his X handle but his post did not contain the details of the case. The trial court considered the post a violation of its order and restrained him from making any public comment about this case," the advocate said.

Moitra and Dehadrai were reportedly in a relationship and now each have accused the other of stealing Henry, a Rottweiler. While Dehadrai claimed to be Henry's legal guardian as he was with him since he was 40-days-old. Moitra, however, filed a police case against Dehadrai in September 2023 and sent cops to his house to get his signature on Henry's custody agreement.

Also Read

  1. EC’s Job Is Not To Attack Opposition: Mahua Moitra
  2. Delhi HC Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Petition After BJP MP Dubey Removes Post

New Delhi: In the ongoing case between Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai over custody of pet dog Henry, the Delhi High Court on Wedesday asked as to why the issue was not being resolved.

Dehadrai, a Supreme Court lawyer, has filed a petition in the high court challenging a trial court order restraining him from publicising the custody battle. Hearing the case, Justice Manoj Jain, asked "Why are you both not sitting together and sorting out this issue?"

The court sought Moitra' response and listed the matter for hearing on December 22.

Advocate Sanjay Ghosh, representing Dehadrai, said Moitra demanded Henry's custody in the trial court. In its verdict on March 6, the trial court restrained both the parties from talking publicly on this matter. This is a violation of freedom of expression, he said.

Ghosh further said that a false case was filed against Dehadrai and he was also prevented from talking about this case. "Dehadrai can neither write nor talk about this case anywhere. His petition states that he had informed about the trial court proceedings on his X handle but his post did not contain the details of the case. The trial court considered the post a violation of its order and restrained him from making any public comment about this case," the advocate said.

Moitra and Dehadrai were reportedly in a relationship and now each have accused the other of stealing Henry, a Rottweiler. While Dehadrai claimed to be Henry's legal guardian as he was with him since he was 40-days-old. Moitra, however, filed a police case against Dehadrai in September 2023 and sent cops to his house to get his signature on Henry's custody agreement.

Also Read

  1. EC’s Job Is Not To Attack Opposition: Mahua Moitra
  2. Delhi HC Dismisses Mahua Moitra's Petition After BJP MP Dubey Removes Post

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI HIGH COURTMP MAHUA MOITRAJAI ANANT DEHADRAIDOG CUSTODY CASEMAHUA VS DEHADRAI DOG CUSTODY CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.