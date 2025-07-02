"Will This 'Globe-Trotting Extravaganza' Secure India A Meaningful Place?" Mahua Moitra Slams PM Modi's 5-Nation Tour

Hyderabad: Close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his five-nation tour on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress Mahua Moitra questioned whether this initiative will secure India a meaningful place in the global order.

She has termed PM Modi's tour as a "globe-trotting extravaganza, funded by the taxpayers money. She said PM Modi, who has left for another very long foreign tour, is probably a Prime Minister who has travelled the most on taxpayers money for "cementing India in the global order".

Sharing a video of Moitra's statement on its official X handle, All India Trinamool Congress wrote a "colossal failure in diplomacy and foreign policy" has been witnessed in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Moitra has raised a host of questions on the role that global leaders have played towards Pakistan post Pahalgam terror attack, including US President Donald Trump hosting Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for a special luncheon at the White House.

"How is it that even after all of India's efforts, today the leader of the free world is openly professing their love for what is known as a terror hub and having meals with its army chief? How is it that India and Pakistan are hyphenated? How is it that we have failed to diplomatically isolate Pakistan? How come no country has openly said anything against Pakistan post Pahalgam attack? How is it that we failed to show any direct link between Pakistan and Pahalgam terror attack? Is that not a failure of intelligence on our part?" Moitro asked.

Taking a dig at 'Operation Sindoor', Moitra said the operation was carried out with much fanfare and with 100 percent backing from all Opposition parties but came to a ceasefire following the announcement of US President. "At what timing was it decided that the ceasefire would be called and under whose decision?" she asked.

"The last thing is that today the multilateral organisations like the World Bank and the IMF are bailing out Pakistan with billions of dollars. We have either been unable to convince them or Pakistan did a better job than we," she concluded.

PM Modi's five-day tour to Ghana, Trinidad &Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia, between July 2 and 9, is aimed at enhancing India's engagement with the Global South and forging partnerships across the Atlantic.