Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Will Start Soon, No Woman Will Be Left Behind: Delhi CM Gupta

New Delhi: Asserting that 100 days is not enough time to implement a vast and full-fledged scheme like the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured the scheme will reach every eligible woman.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had in its “Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra” for the Assembly polls held in February promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana to women from poor families.

The Delhi Cabinet had approved an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for implementing this scheme. "I feel that the time that has passed is less for the implementation of a vast and full proof scheme like the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana," said Gupta while responding to a poser about the implementation of this scheme.

"We have to take a full-fledged scheme with a complete plan to the women of Delhi who will be examined and registered for it," she added at a media briefing here on the completion of 100 days of the BJP government in Delhi.

The chief minister said it is not a one-time scheme, adding the women beneficiaries will get the money every month. "We do not want any woman to be left behind. The scheme will start and it will reach every woman, who is eligible," she said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier asked when the ruling BJP would deliver on its promise of giving Rs 2,500 to women.