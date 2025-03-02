Mahila Congress Worker’s Murder: Mother Blames Party

Rohtak: The mother of Mahila Congress worker Himani Narwal, whose body was found in a suitcase on Saturday morning near Sampla bus stand on the Rohtak-Delhi Road, has blamed the party for her daughter's murder. Police said the preliminary investigation points to stangulation as the cause of her death. A case has been registered against unidentified persons.

"The election and the party took my daughter's life. Because of this, she had made some enemies. These (criminals) could be from the party, could be her friends too. On February 28, she was at home. We got a call from the police station about the incident. My daughter was very close to Bhupinder Singh Hooda's wife, Asha Hooda. I will not perform her last rites until she gets justice," Savita, the mother, said.

"Yes, there was a family dispute, and we lived in a bit of fear. My elder son was killed in 2011, and justice still eludes him. So, I took my second son to the BSF camp to save his life. My daughter was disappointed with the party after the election. She said she wanted a job and did not want to work much for the party. She was associated with the Congress for the last 10 years. She also agreed to get married. I called Asha Hooda in the morning, but she didn't answer my call," Savitri added.

Narwal's brother, Jitin, said, "My sister joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi."

Describing the incident as painful, Jhajjar MLA Geeta Bhukkal said, "It is inhuman the way a daughter was killed. Where are our state and our society heading? There should be a high-level investigation into the matter. Narwal was an active party worker."

Recounting the incident, an eyewitness said, "I came from Rajasthan when I saw the crowd here. She must be a 20-22-year-old girl. Her body was wrapped in a blanket and kept in a suitcase. Her dupatta was lying at the spot."

A street vendor present at the place where the body was found said, "I went to my village for 15 days and just returned. At around 11 am, I saw the body of the girl in a suitcase. A crowd had gathered here. The police also came and took the body out, which was wrapped in a blanket."

Rohtak Congress MLA Bharat Bhusan Barta said an SIT should be formed to probe the gruesome incident and arrest the culprits at the soonest possible time.

Veteran Congressman and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also voiced the demand for a high-level investigation.

"The FSL team was called to the spot where the body was found. The body has been identified, and an autopsy will be conducted. Further action will be taken after matching the facts with the evidence and the postmortem report. We have registered a murder case based on a prima facie investigation. The family members of the deceased informed us that she was a Congress worker and was studying law," Narendra, the investigating officer, said

Five teams have been formed by the police to probe the matter, which are vetting the CCTV footage for leads. The cyber cell is also scanning her social media accounts to flag any suspicious activities. However, the spot where the body was dumped had no CCTV surveillance.