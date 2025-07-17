Mahi Devangan From Naxalgarh Shines Bright Displaying Amazing Skills In International Abacus Olympiad

Dantewada: Mahi Devangan of Naxalgarh has brought laurels to the entire Chhattisgarh having achieved an amazing performance in the International Abacus Olympiad organized under the aegis of Influencer Book of World Records Brain School, which was concluded online on 25 May 2025.

Six children from Bastar division of Master Mind Abacus Academy participated in this competition. Mahi Devangan secured second position in Abacus Level 1 in the competition. Ten minutes were allotted for solving 150 questions in the event.

Abacus is mathematical excellence that enhances one’s problem solving skills, improves mental health.

Mahi got her name registered in the Influencer Book of World Records and made the entire district proud. While her teachers are very happy with this success of Mahi Devangan, SP Gaurav Rai of Dantewada also congratulated the young achiever.

“Mahi's success shows that the children of Naxalgarh are no less than anyone,” SP Gaurav Rai said while congratulating Mahi Devangan on her success and also honoured her with a certificate and medal.

Rai said that Mahi has a very bright future. If any kind of help is needed in the future, he is ready to help.

Mahi’s achievement shines bright particularly in the backdrop of the region’s troubled history of violence. Mahi Devangan has given, through her skills, a good message to the children living in the interior areas of Naxalgarh. The message: “If you want to fulfil your dreams and make a better future, you will have to work hard.”

SP Gaurav Rai said: “We will try to ensure that Mahi gets whatever help she needs in the future. The police administration will make every effort to promote such talent. Children who want to show their talent will also be given free training and opportunity,” said the Dantewada SP.

Mahi Devangan, the student said: “The credit for my success goes to my teachers and my parents. These people encouraged me, boosted my morale. My hard work is also behind my success. I want to say that Maths is not a difficult subject. If you learn it with patience, it will become easy and fun.”

What is Abacus: Abacus has been used all over the world. Abacus is used for addition and subtraction. If someone learns to do minus and plus with abacus, then his ability to add and subtract develops a lot. Addition and subtraction of many digits can be done in minutes. Abacus not only sharpens the mind of students but also develops your hidden ability. It removes the fear of maths from the mind.