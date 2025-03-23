ETV Bharat / bharat

South African Organisations Donate Mahatma's Artefacts To Delhi's National Gandhi Museum

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi, who arrived in South Africa in 1893 and departed in 1915, stayed for a long duration in Durban where he had established the Phoenix Settlement in 1904. The activities of Phoenix Settlement were conducted through the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust, which are registered non-profit organisations in South Africa.

Mahatma Gandhi's family members, particularly Manilal Gandhi (son), resided in this settlement and continued to run the printing press after the departure of Mahatma Gandhi and produced the Indian Opinion newspaper and other publications for the Natal Indian Congress. Manilal's youngest daughter is Ela Gandhi, whose second son is Kidar Ramgobin.

In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a landmark visit to South Africa, during which he retraced Mahatma Gandhi’s historic train journey from Pentrich to Pietermaritzburg. During that visit, PM Modi also visited Mahatma Gandhi’s home ‘Sarvodaya’ at Phoenix Settlement, accompanied by Ela Gandhi, and saw various artefacts associated with the formative years of Bapu’s political life. During the visit, PM Modi stated that it was in South Africa that Mahatma Gandhi found his true calling.

In the light of the historic and enduring legacy of Bapu’s life and connect with both India and South Africa, the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust (GDT/PDT) decided to donate some items which belonged to the family of Mahatma Gandhi back to India, to the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi.