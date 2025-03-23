South African Organisations Donate Mahatma's Artefacts To Delhi's National Gandhi Museum

Hyderabad: Mahatma Gandhi, who arrived in South Africa in 1893 and departed in 1915, stayed for a long duration in Durban where he had established the Phoenix Settlement in 1904. The activities of Phoenix Settlement were conducted through the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust, which are registered non-profit organisations in South Africa.
Mahatma Gandhi's family members, particularly Manilal Gandhi (son), resided in this settlement and continued to run the printing press after the departure of Mahatma Gandhi and produced the Indian Opinion newspaper and other publications for the Natal Indian Congress. Manilal's youngest daughter is Ela Gandhi, whose second son is Kidar Ramgobin.
In 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a landmark visit to South Africa, during which he retraced Mahatma Gandhi’s historic train journey from Pentrich to Pietermaritzburg. During that visit, PM Modi also visited Mahatma Gandhi’s home ‘Sarvodaya’ at Phoenix Settlement, accompanied by Ela Gandhi, and saw various artefacts associated with the formative years of Bapu’s political life. During the visit, PM Modi stated that it was in South Africa that Mahatma Gandhi found his true calling.
In the light of the historic and enduring legacy of Bapu’s life and connect with both India and South Africa, the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust (GDT/PDT) decided to donate some items which belonged to the family of Mahatma Gandhi back to India, to the National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi.
On 21 March 2025, Ela Gandhi's son Kidar Ramgobin handed over a few artefacts associated with the life of Mahatma Gandhi to A Annamalai, Director, National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar witnessed the handing over of the artefacts.
The list of items that were donated:
Clothing Items All Hand-spun by Gandhi
- Kasturba’s Saree with Red Border
- Kasturba’s Blouse
- Kasturba’s Underskirt
- Kadhi Cloth
- Gandhi’s Lungi
- A portion of a garland made of cotton spun by Bapuji and worn by Sushilaben during her marriage to Manilal Gandhi together with a letter in which she explains the origin of the garland and that she asked for it to be given to Kidar her grandson at his marriage. Kidar would now like it to be kept at the Gandhi Museum.
Documents
- Deed of transfer document of transfer of Phoenix Settlement
- Phoenix Settlement Balance Sheet
- Passive resistance Fund Balance sheet
- Indian opinion trading account, Profit and loss account, Balance Sheet
- Licence for publishers of Indian Opinion
- Licence for Stationers at Phoenix.
- Declaration under law of 1858 of newspaper Indian Opinion
- Telegrams received in 1913 from Charlestown
- Letters written to Devadas Gandhi by Manilal Gandhi
- Letters written to Sushila Gandhi, Manilal Gandhi’s wife
