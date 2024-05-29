'Nobody Knew of Mahatma Gandhi till a Movie Was Made about Him': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said in an interview that nobody knew Mahatma Gandhi— the Father of the Nation — in post-colonial India until British director Richard Attenborough's Academy Award-winning 1982 magnum opus 'Gandhi' was released.

He took a dig at the previous Congress-led governments for "not promoting" Gandhi the way he deserved. "Mahatma Gandhi was a great soul. Wasn't it our responsibility to get him that level of global recognition during the last 75 years? Nobody knew, please excuse me on this. The first time, when the Gandhi film was made (1982), the world got curious about who he might be. We didn't do the needful…If the world knew Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Gandhi was no less than them and you have to accept that. I am saying this after travelling the world that Gandhi and through him, India should have been recognised…," Modi said in an interview to a TV channel.

Modi also pointed out that if Martin Luther King and Nelson Mandela had been well-known figures worldwide, India should have made attempts to make Gandhi a world-renowned figure. "Main duniya ghumne k baad ye kehe raha hoon, ki Gandhi ko tawajjo milni chahiye thi (After going around the world, I am saying that Mahatma Gandhi should have been made the focus of attention). PM Modi, however, also claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had the 'solution to several problems in India'.

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, was a powerful political figure who is remembered throughout history as a representative of nonviolence and peace. He is one of the most well-known individuals who have spearheaded the Indian independence struggle.

Gandhi was notably not awarded the coveted Nobel Peace Prize, although being nominated five times between 1937 and 1948. Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, on October 2, 1869, is regarded as the "father of the nation."

October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, was proclaimed the 'International Day of Non-Violence' by the UN in 2007. Since 1969, Gandhi has been on Indian banknotes on a regular basis. In honor of him, the Center also grants eminent social workers, international leaders, and civilians the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize each year.

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate took a jab at PM Modi's statement and took to X to post her reaction. In a post she said that it is unfortunate that such a person was elected as the Prime Minister of this country.

"Hey self-proclaimed lord Modi, you and every Indian are identified in the world by the fact that they are from Gandhi's country Gandhi inspired Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther Jr to fight against racism Gandhi is not only the moral axis of this country but of the world - he is the rock standing between truth and falsehood, justice and injustice, violence and peace, courage and cowardice But worshippers of Nathuram Godse like you can never understand Gandhi or his greatness. You see the picture."