Mahatma Gandhi Image On Beer Cans: Complaint Filed In Kerala Against Russian Brewery

Kottayam: The Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation in Kerala's Kottayam has filed an official complaint against a Russian brewery for using Mahatma Gandhi's name, image, and signature on their beer cans. The organization has sent a letter to both the Russian President and the President of India, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the product.
The controversy centers around 'Revort Brewery', a Russian liquor company, which recently launched a beer featuring the image of Mahatma Gandhi. The product has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the appropriateness of using Gandhi's likeness for an alcoholic beverage, given his lifelong stance against alcohol consumption.
Suparno Satpathy, the grandson of former Odisha Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy, played a key role in bringing attention to the issue by posting an image of the beer cans on X. In his post, Satpati urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the matter with the Russian government. His post quickly gained traction, with more than 141,000 views on Social media within hours of its release, prompting widespread public outrage.
The Mahatma Gandhi National Foundation has also raised concerns, emphasizing that the Russian company’s actions are disrespectful, considering Gandhi's anti-alcohol stance. The Foundation has filed complaints with both the Russian Embassy and the Indian government, urging swift action to resolve the matter.
This incident follows a troubling pattern, as Russian liquor companies have previously honored international figures by placing their names and images on alcohol products. In the past, similar controversies occurred when Israeli and Czech liquor companies released products featuring Gandhi’s image. Following objections from India, those products were withdrawn, and both countries issued apologies.
