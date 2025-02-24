Mahashivratri: Towering Beams Of Light Dazzle Night Sky At 'Kotappakonda Thirunallu'

Amaravati: For the people of Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh, Mahashivratri holds a greater significance than even other major festivals in the Hindu calendar like Sankranti. Unlike in other parts of the country, the Hindu devotees in Palnadu region convey their deep devotion by unitedly putting out a grand spectacle - Kotappakonda Thirunallu, a massive temple fair where 'prabhalu' are erected like towering electric beams that light up the night sky.

Located on Trikutadri Hill in Narasaraopet mandal of Palnadu district, the temple of Lord Trikoteswara Swamy becomes the center of vibrant Mahashivratri celebrations. Devotees perform abhishekam, and offer coconuts and fruits, but what truly sets this festival apart are the gigantic electric Prabhas (beams), standing 90 to 100 feet tall offered to Kotappakonda Kotayya deity with immense devotion.

Kotappakonda Temple. (File photo/ETV Bharat)

Month-long Preparation of Devotion

The construction of these towering beams is a community affair. Villages unite, setting aside costs and working tirelessly for nearly a month. The beams, made from wood, bamboo poles, and thousands of electric bulbs, are crafted with precision and care. Each Prabha costs around ₹25 to ₹35 lakh, but the expense is considered an offering of faith rather than a burden.

The entire village participates, from elders to children ensuring that the beams are completed on time. Once ready, the massive structures are mounted on carts with stone wheels, using cranes to lift and secure them. Before making their journey to the hill temple, villages celebrate with local festivities, and after the Prabha returns, another round of celebration ensues.

A Festival Rooted in Centuries of Tradition

The Kotappakonda Thirunallu has been celebrated for hundreds of years, with the giant electric beams becoming its most iconic symbol. Villages like Purushottampatnam, Kavur, Maddirala, Yadavalli, Komatineni Varipalem, Amin Saheb Palem, Kammavaripalem, Avishayapalem, Kesanupalle, and Abbapuram in Chilakaluripet mandal contribute their Prabhas every year.

Shivalinga at Kotappakonda Temple. (ETV Bharat/file photo)

One of the most notable is the Kavuru Prabha, which holds a special place in the festival’s history. For the past 79 years, Kavuru has been constructing an electric Prabha, a tradition that began with wooden structures over a century ago. The kings who once ruled the region even designated a special spot on the hill for this Prabha and installed a stone inscription to commemorate its 50th year. The responsibility of building the Kavuru Prabha rotates among six village groups, Kethineni, Maddali, Kode, Ramalingam, Mendru, and Naidu who collectively fund the project, contributing per acre from their 300 acres of farmland.

Grand Night of Lights, Devotion and Vigil

As Shivaratri approaches, excitement sweeps through Chilakaluripet and Narasaraopet mandals. Villages buzz with activity as preparations reach their peak. On the festival night, thousands of devotees gather at the base of Trikutadri Hill, their eyes fixed on the towering beams. The Prabhas, resembling sails on a boat, sparkle in the night, some reaching heights of 80 to 90 feet.

Cultural programs, music, and all-night vigils fill the air with energy. Locals believe that if Prabhas are offered, Lord Kotayya will descend from the hill to bless the villages and their families. This belief fuels their unwavering commitment to the tradition.

Overcoming Challenges with Faith

Building and transporting these massive Prabhas is no easy feat. Accidents are not uncommon, axles break, and beams topple, but the spirit of the villagers remains unshaken. With ropes in hand, they carefully guide the towering structures uphill, ensuring they reach their destination safely.

Even the younger generation of students, professionals, and children actively participate, guided by the elders. The construction process becomes a symbol of unity, transcending caste and religious boundaries. In some villages, innovations like iron wheels and metal frames have replaced traditional wooden ones, but the essence of devotion remains unchanged.

Villages like Govindapuram have been building Prabhas for over half a century, attracting relatives from far and wide, while Maddirala is known for its constant innovations in Prabha construction. Purushottampatnam holds a unique place in the festival’s history, famous for building ten Prabhas at once.

A Living Tradition of Light and Faith

The Kotappakonda Thirunallu is more than a festival, it is a legacy of devotion, hard work, and community spirit. It is a time when villages unite, families reunite, and faith takes the form of dazzling lights reaching toward the heavens.

As the electric beams illuminate the night sky and chants of “Kotayya, Kotayya!” echo through the hills, the festival stands as a testament to the enduring power of tradition and the unbreakable bond between devotion and community.