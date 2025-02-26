ETV Bharat / bharat

Mahashivratri At Ujjain: Baba Mahakal's Divine Avatar As King And Groom, Visual Spectacle For Devotees

Ujjain: The doors of the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, which opened at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, will remain open for 44 hours straight, to mark grand Mahashivratri celebrations.

Lakhs of devotees thronged the Mahakal temple as chief priest Mahesh Sharma performed Panchamrit Abhishek of the Lord, which was followed by offering of holy ashes to the deity by Mahant Vineet Giri ji Maharaj of Mahanirvani Akhara.

As per the traditions, Baba Mahakal was then adorned like a King, a visual spectacle that soaked the devotees in devotion and spirituality.

Temple Open For 44 Hours To Mark Mahashivratri

In anticipation of heavy footfall, the Mahakal temple will remain open for devotees for an uninterrupted 44 hours, facilitating smooth darshan. For nine consecutive days, Lord Mahakal gave darshan to his devotees in different divine forms. Today, on the pious occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees will catch a glimpse of the Lord in his royal avatar throughout the day. At midnight, Lord Mahakal will be dressed like a groom. After this, special Bhasma Aarti will be performed by the priests on Thursday morning. Bhasma Aarti is performed only once a year, on Mahashivratri. The doors of the temple will be closed after 11 PM Thursday night.

No Restrictions For Devotees Without Permission