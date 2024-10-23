ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Party Loyalty Goes For A Toss As Leaders Jump The Ship

Eyeing the preferred constituencies, the scions of Rane, Naik and Bhujbal families are ready to change parties in a jiffy.

Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop in Nagpur
Merchandise of different political parties on display at a shop in Nagpur (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Mumbai: It is said that family unites. But in the context of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, the aspiration for tickets has led to many divisions.

Former MP Nilesh Rane, son of Narayan Rane, tried his level best to secure a BJP ticket for the Kudal constituency and finally secured the candidature from Shiv Sena (Shine).

Like Ranes, BJP leader and Navi Mumbai MLA Ganesh Naik also found himself in a strange situation. His son and former MLA Sandeep Naik has been eyeing the Belapur ticket since last year but BJP picked up the sitting MLA Manda Mhatre and shifted Naik to Hiramod Jala. This led Naik to come under NCP (Sharad Power) umbrella to get a ticket.

After the Rane and Naik families, a similar situation is likely to arise in the family of MP Dhananjay Mahadik. Mahadik is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP. While his son Krishnaraj Mahadik is willing to contest elections from the Kolhapur North assembly constituency, the seat is with Shiv Sena (Shinde) and Rajesh Kshirsagar is also eyeing it.

In such a situation, if Shinde does not leave the seat to BJP, Mahadik can choose the party with the 'bow and arrow' symbol.

The situation is alike in Ajit Pawar's NCP. MP Sameer Bhujbal, nephew of Chhagan Bhujbal, is willing to contest the election from Nandgaon assembly constituency. But the seat is being represented by Sena (Shinde) MLA Subhas Kande. If Bhujbal can't make it way, there is every possibility of him going with the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction. Earlier, Chhagan Bhujbal had vouched for his nephew's candidature for Nandgaon.

The power-hungry families have been oblivious to party loyalty and principles. It remains to be seen whether political parties take any action on those who jump the ship.

