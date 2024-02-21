Maharashtra: Youth sets up IT company after bank refuses loan in Ahmednagar district

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

A youth who was denied loans for higher education has set up an IT company in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra

A youth who have denied bank loans to pursue higher education has set up an IT company in rural Maharashtra. Around 450 workers now work in the 'Baap' company.

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra): He was denied loan to pursue higher education as his father was a farmer and did not have a salary slip. But Raosaheb Ghuge, who hails from Paregaon Khurd in Ahmednagar district, did not lose hope and established an IT company named 'Baap Business Application and Platform'. Ghuge is proving employment to youth.

'Baap' means father in Marathi. Ghuge completed his primary studied from his school and then was denied loan for higher education as his father did not have any pay slip. However, a determined Ghuge completed his education.

Ghuge then went to United States of America (USA) and starting working in an IT company. He then decided to return to his home country and set up an IT company. Ghuge has made his father the director of the company that he founded. One Poonam Sanap has been employed by Ghuge in his company.

Another employee Ashish Shinde works in the Baap company, while he also is studying and earns a livelihood. Other employees of Baap company also do other small businesses like farming and selling milk in the morning. Around 450 employees work in the IT company founded by Ghuge.

Ghuge told ETV Bharat he formed the company around 20 months back. "We created the infrastructure in a village and do projects from US, Europe and Australia. We train children from farmers and train them. This is the first of a kind initiative in rural Maharashtra," added Ghuge.

