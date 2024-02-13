Maharashtra: Youth Critically Injured in Shark Attack While Fishing in Vaitrana Bay

Palghar (Maharashtra): A youth, who had gone fishing in Vaitarna Bay in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday was critically injured after being bitten by a shark, officials said.

The injured youth, who has been identified as Vicky Gowari, was rushed to Aastha Hospital in Manor and later was admitted to Vinoba Bhave Hospital, they added.

Sources said that on Tuesday a group of youth had gone to finishing in the Vaitarna Bay at Manor. "While fishing in the gulf waters suddenly a shark attacked Vicky and critically injured him. The shark attacked Vicky's leg. His leg is several injured," sources added.

According to sources, the youth fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding. "Initially, the youth was taken to the Aastha Hospital in Manor, but seeing his condition, he was admitted to the Vinoba Bhave Civil Hospital in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli district," sources added.

The shark weighs approximately 200 kg. "A team attached to the Manor Police Station reached the spot and helped in taking the injured to the Astha Hospital," sources added.

