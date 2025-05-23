‘Pakistan Zindabad’: Maharashtra Youth Booked For Sedition After Writing Controversial Text On Factory Machine

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A trainee worker of a private company here in Maharashtra has been arrested after allegedly writing “Pakistan Zindabad” text on a machine, police said. A case has been registered against him, and he has been booked under charges of sedition, they said.

The accused, identified as Umar Sheikh, was employed at Exedy Private Limited, a clutch plate manufacturing firm in Chikalthana Industrial Estate here.

According to police officials, Umar allegedly used a colour pen to write pro-Pakistan text on a company machine. “The incident came to light when the company’s management noticed the writing and asked Umar about this, to which he replied that he did it ‘jokingly’,” they said.

“His response prompted the management to register a complaint with the MIDC CIDCO police station, which booked him under sedition charges,” said an official.

On Friday, Umar was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody until May 25.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has since joined the probe, which expanded the scope of investigation as it's probing the broader terror angle to the case to determine the motive behind the act and whether he has links to any anti-national elements or organisations. They are also probing whether Umar acted alone or under the influence.

During a search of the accused’s residence, police recovered two SIM cards and four to five SIM card covers and a bank passbook. Police also revealed that he had used different apps on his mobile, which is under investigation.