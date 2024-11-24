Sharad Pawar Blames Mahayuti 'False Propaganda' on Ladki Bahin Yojana for MVA Defeat

Satara: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar on Sunday blamed Mahayuti's 'false propaganda' for the defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the just concluded Maharashtra assembly election 2024.

"The Mahayuti campaigned falsely against the Maha Vikas Aghadi regarding the Ladki Bahin Yojana. This is why women voted against us," Sharad Pawar said at a press conference in Karad.

Sharad Pawar said that the results did not come as expected and that they would accept this decision given by the people. "We were more confident after the Lok Sabha results. Now we will start working again with vigor. We will go to the grassroots and do even better work. We will study and analyze it once the official data comes," he said.

Ladki Bahin impact:

Regarding the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Sharad Pawar said, "The Mahayuti spread false propaganda that if their government is defeated, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will close the Ladki Bahin Yojana. That is why some workers told me that women voted against us. We might have been affected by this."

After the results, Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut had raised questions about 'EVM'. On this, Sharad Pawar said, "Since there is no official information about this, I will not comment on the 'EVM' machine. I will talk more about it after getting official information." Sharad Pawar took a dig at Yogi Adityanath, saying, "Voting has been polarized due to 'Katenge to Batenge'."

On Ajit Pawar:

"It is not wrong to accept that Ajit Pawar got more seats. If I had not given a candidate in Baramati, a different message would have gone out. Also, we had an idea about the contest between a new candidate and an experienced candidate. Therefore, Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar cannot be compared," Sharad Pawar said and accepted Yugendra Pawar's defeat.

Sharad Pawar also reacted to some of his opponents' comment that he will sit at home after the defeat. H said, "I will not sit at home. The results were declared yesterday and I have come out today. I will return to the state immediately after the convention in Delhi and will start working again with vigor."

Sharad Pawar also commented on the post of Leader of the Opposition. "Being the Leader of the Opposition is always right. We do not have that figure. Therefore, it is the government's decision whether to give the Leader of the Opposition or not," he said.