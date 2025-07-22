Maharashtra Woman Kills Husband With Paramour's Help, Buries Body In Pit, Covers With Tiles

Palghar: A wife in connivance with her paramour allegedly killed her husband, buried the body in a pit inside the house and covered it with tiles in Sai Sharda Welfare Society of the Dhaniv Baug area in Nalasopara of Palghar district of Maharashtra. She fled with her lover after the crime, police said.

The deceased, Vijay Chauhan (34), was married to Chaman alias Gudiya Devi (32) for a decade and had a two-year-old son. According to Pelhar police, Gudiya was having an extramarital relationship with Monu Vishwakarma (33) from the same neighbourhood. They allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill Vijay before eloping.

The duo executed the murder about a fortnight ago and dug a 6x2x4 feet pit to bury the body. To avoid suspicion, it was covered with tiles.

The matter came to light after two siblings of Vijay bought a new house and needed money. They tried to call Vijay but couldn't reach him. When they called Gudiya, she informed them that Vijay was in Kurla for work. Moments after disconnecting the call, she switched off the mobile and fled the spot.

"Akilesh (24), the younger brother of Vijay, visited his house and spotted the new tiles installed in some parts of the floor from where an odour was emanating. When he removed the tiles with help from neighbours, the stench got stronger. Sensing something was fishy, he approached the Pelhar police station on Sunday night to lodge a missing person complaint about Vijay. An investigation has been initiated into the matter," senior police inspector Jitendra Vankoti said.