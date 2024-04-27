Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why BJP Removed Poonam Mahajan and Fielded Ujjwal Nikam

Mumbai : The rift in the Grand Alliance over the candidate selection for the North Central Mumbai Lok Sabha Constituency is finally over. The BJP has announced noted lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as its candidate for this seat. But then the question arose why sitting MP Poonam Mahajan, who has won twice from this constituency, was not renominated.

Varsha Gaikwad of Congress has been announced as the candidate from Maha Vikas Aghadi in this Constituency. On its part, BJP was looking for the right candidate for this seat for many days. Now, after the latest decision of the BJP, it is going to be Ujwal Nikam vs Varsha Gaikwad in this constituency.

Ashish Shelar's name: After announcing the candidature of Varsha Gaikwad on this seat from Maha Vikas Aghadi yesterday, Congress leader Naseem Khan has been upset to a large extent. He was willing to contest the election on this seat. Varsha Gaikwad met Naseem Khan today and discussed the matter with him.

Whereas, the Grand Alliance has taken time to confirm its candidate. From the beginning, the BJP has given a clear indication that the incumbent MP Poonam Mahajan that she will not be nominated this time. For this reason, more efforts were made by BJP to find a suitable candidate for this seat. For this, the name of Mumbai BJP President, Ashish Shelar, was widely discussed. But since Ashish Shelar's contributions are required by the BJP during the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP has finally set aside his name and decided in favour of senior lawyer Ujwal Nikam.

Split of Shiv Sena: North Central Mumbai Constituency consists of Assembly constituencies of Bandra East, Bandra West, Vile Parle, Chandivali, Kalina and Kurla. Ashish Shelar in Bandra West, Parag Alvani in Vile Parle are two BJP MLAs. Dilip Lande from Chandivali and Mangesh Kudalkar from Kurla are two MLAs of the Shinde group. Sanjay Potnis of Ubatha group in Kalina and Zeeshan Siddiqui of Congress in Bandra East who has now been suspended from the party.

Mumbai North Central Constituency is a multilingual constituency. This includes voters from all communities such as Marathi, North Indian, Muslim, Marwari, Gujarati etc. As Shiv Sena has split into two parties, both the groups will try to show their strength and there is going to be a serious fight in this constituency.

Who is Ujjwal Nikam? Ujjwal Nikam is a famous government lawyer in the country, who had ensured punishment to the accused in 1993 Mumbai attacks. Not only this, he played an important role in the execution of terrorist Ajmal Kasab in the 26/11 attacks on Mumbai. He has fought important cases like Gulshan Kumar murder, Pramod Mahajan murder, and Mumbai Bomb Blast.

Sitting MPs not renominated: This year BJP has given the slogan of Abki Bar 400 Par across the country and it has denied tickets to many sitting MPs, giving opportunity to new faces. In Mumbai alone, BJP has not renominated sitting MPs Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North, Manoj Kotak from Mumbai North East and Poonam Mahajan from Mumbai North Central.