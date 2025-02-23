Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Condemns Attack On ST Staff In Karnataka, Warns Of Stern Action

Thane: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has strongly condemned the recent attack on State Transport (ST) drivers and conductors in Karnataka, calling for immediate action to ensure their safety. He emphasized that such incidents are unacceptable and warned that Maharashtra will not remain silent if such attacks continue.

Sarnaik stated that he would urge Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and both Deputy Chief Ministers to discuss the issue with the Karnataka government. He reiterated that the linguistic dispute along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border is longstanding, but violence against transport staff cannot be tolerated. The minister condemned the attack, where miscreants assaulted an ST driver and conductor and damaged their vehicle while interstate bus services were operational.

Highlighting the Shiv Sena’s historical stance on the border dispute, Sarnaik recalled the party’s demand to include Belgaum, Karwar, and Nipani in Maharashtra. He expressed pride in the protests led by Shiv Sainiks for this cause, noting that many had gone to jail, including Eknath Shinde, who was imprisoned for two months.

Sarnaik also ordered transport officials to file a case regarding the assault, stressing that the safety of passengers and transport staff is a priority. He warned that Maharashtra will not remain mum if such incidents continue.

Addressing concerns over ST fare concessions, Sarnaik clarified that financial constraints prevent the government from extending free travel to journalists. While subsidies are provided for women and senior citizens, he explained that delays in receiving funds affect the system. He assured that existing concessions would not be discontinued but reaffirmed that additional schemes were not feasible under the current financial situation.

Read more: Karnataka Halts Bus Services To Maharashtra Amid Shiv Sena, MNS Protests In Kolhapur