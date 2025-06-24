Maharashtra's Three Language Policy Will Be Finalized After Talking To All Stakeholders, Says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: For the past several months, there has been stiff resistance from Maharashtra against Hindi being made as the compulsory third language from class 1 to 4.

It has been decided that the final decision regarding the Three Language Policy in Maharashtra will be taken after discussing the matter with literary figures, language experts, political leaders and all other stakeholders, said CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday night.

The announcement came after a meeting at CM Devendra Fadnavis's residence on Monday night regarding the Three Language Policy in Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar and officials from the education department were present at the meeting.

After discussing this issue with all the stakeholders, CM Devendra Fadnavis suggested that the status of all the states in the country regarding the Three Language policy should be presented before the people of the state.

Under the new education policy, it will be considered necessary to include a third language in the curriculum. But Maharashtra government wants to ensure that the Marathi children do not suffer in accordance with the Academic Bank of Credit –a digital platform designed to store and transfer academic credits earned by students from recognized higher education institutions. Essentially, it is a credit bank where academic achievements of students are digitally recorded and can be accessed through unique Ids.

Along with this, a decision was taken in this meeting to explore other options. "It was decided in the meeting that this will be presented to all concerned including Marathi language scholars, writers, political leaders and discussions will be held with scholars, language experts, writers, political leaders regarding the implementation of this process. The final decision will be taken only after this process is completed," said CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Therefore, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse will now start the next process. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister's Secretary Shrikar Pardeshi, DCM's Additional Chief Secretary Asim Kumar Gupta, DCM's Principal Secretary Naveen Sona, School Education Department Principal Secretary Ranjit Singh Deol, Education Commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh, and Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training Director Rahul Rekhawar.

The Maharashtra government had issued a government notification on April 16, 2025, stating that Hindi language will be mandatory as the third language in school education. The Maharashtra government had issued this notification to implement the new curriculum in the state in line with the National Education Policy 2020, the School Education and Sports Department clarified.

However, after the government issued the decision to make Hindi a third language mandatory, there was opposition from all sides. Due to this, the government had to step back and rethink.