Another Porsche Accident: Teenage Boy Rams Car into Motorcycles in Mumbai

Mumbai: A speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a teenage boy rammed into motorcycles parked along a footpath in Mumbai's Bandra area in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police booked 19-year-old Dhruv Gupta for rash and negligent driving and sent his blood samples for chemical analysis to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, an official said.

He said Dhruv is the son of a prominent businessman.