ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra Suspends State Bus Services To Karnataka After Attack On Msrtc Bus

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said their bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the bus attack issue.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 22, 2025, 10:27 PM IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus was attacked.

Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday ordered the suspension of the state transport buses to Karnataka after an MSRTC bus was attacked.

Sarnaik said the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, which was plying from Bengaluru to Mumbai, was attacked in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Friday night by pro-Kannada activists.

They also blackened the face of driver Bhaskar Jadhav and assaulted him, the minister said.

Sarnaik said the bus services won't be resumed unless the Karnataka government makes its stand clear on the issue.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRABUSSUSPENDEDKARNATAKAMAHARASHTRA BUS KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.