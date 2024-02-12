Maharashtra: Stones pelted at 'Aastha' Express near Nandurbar by 'psychopath'

Nandurbar (Maharashtra): Stones were pelted at the Surat-Ayodhya 'Aastha' Express near Nandurbar in northern Maharashtra, passengers claimed on Monday. However, there is no official information from the Indian Railways in this regard.

The passengers, who were travelling in the train, alleged that stones were pelted by a psychopath on Sunday night at around 11 PM. The Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed a 'psychopath' and later admitted him to the district hospital for treatment. It is understood that the 'Aastha Express' has departed to Ayodhya from Nandurbar railway station on time. GRP sources said that the matter is being probed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The train was flagged by Union Minister of State for Darshana Jardosh at Surat on Sunday with over 1,300 passengers on board at around 8 PM. A similar incident took place in February first week.

On February 4, unidentified people pelted stones on the 'Vande Bharat' train running between Chennai and Tirunelveli. The incident took place when the train was passing through Maniyachi railway station in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. Some coaches of Vande Bharat were heavily damaged in the stone pelting and nine glasses were broken.