Maharashtra: SSST Facilitates Rs 5 Lakh Accidental Insurance For Sai Baba Devotees

Shirdi: The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has announced a Rs five lakh insurance facility for accidental cases for devotees coming to the sacred shrine by booking through their official website. The information was given by SSST Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Goraksh Gadilkar. The implementation of this accidental insurance scheme started on March 30.

The insurance will be applicable among the devotees, who will book darshan (worship), bhakta niwas (stay), abhishek puja, and other services on the official website of SSST - http://online.sai.org.in.

The insurance will be provided for 10 lakh devotees in a year. For this, as much as Rs 48 lakh has been paid to the insurance company for one year on behalf of the Sansthan Trust.

CEO Goraksh Gadilkar said, "Many important decisions have been taken for the convenience of devotees in the last few days. The safety of the devotees is the priority of the Trust. Therefore, SSST has provided various services and facilities for the devotees."

"With this new insurance scheme, the devotees will get relief from financial assistance if any unexpected incident arises during the journey or stay. This decision of the SSST will create a sense of satisfaction among the devotees," he added.

Lakhs of devotees - both Indian and foreigners come to Shirdi every year to seek the blessings of Sai Baba. Shirdi is located in the Ahilyanagar district of Maharashtra and is known all over the world.