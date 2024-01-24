Maharashtra: Shubhada Paithankar Got Job with Rs 1.5 Cr Package in Company in US

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): The joy of Shubhada Paithankar knew no bounds when she secured a job with Rs 1.5 crore package in a well-known software company in the United States.

Shubhada Paithankar hails from a middle-class family and studied in a Marathi school. She comes from Bhokardan tehsil of the Jalna district and her parents are teachers.

She has one sister and one brother. She completed her primary education in a Zilla Parishad school. "After that, I studied from fifth to tenth in a Marathi school in the Jalna district. I was brilliant in studies and hence my parents wanted me to become a doctor. However, I faced an issue after seeing blood, so I decided not to become a doctor," Shubhada said.

When Shubhada was in eighth grade, her father brought home a computer, which eventually paved the way for her to pursue a career in software industry. She decided to pursue further education in America. At the same time, she got a marriage proposal from a man in the United States. However, the two mutually agreed that Shubhada would continue her studies.

Shubhada then studied in a reputed university located in Silicon Valley and specialised in Software Engineering Cloud and Virtualisation. Then she gave an interview in a reputed software company and got selected for it. She will get an annual salary of Rs 1.5 crore.

Previously, when Shubhada was working in a reputed company in Pune when she learnt about an unmanned car through the media. Then she became curious about this technology and decided pursue education in this technology.

She passed the necessary entrance tests to get an admission in an university in the United States. Her kin were elated that she topped in the University. She completed her higher education in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and then secured a job in Pune, Maharashtra.

Her father Sanjay Paithankar said that he was extremely happy when Shubhada received her degree in the American university. Her mother also expressed her satisfaction about Shubhada's career.