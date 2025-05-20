ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharashtra: Six Killed After Portion Of Slab Collapses In Kalyan

Kalyan: At least six people were killed after a portion of a slab collapsed in the Chiknipada area of Kalyan on Tuesday, a senior civic official said. Rescue and relief work is ongoing at the site where the incident took place. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Abhinav Goel, Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Commissioner, told reporters, "As you are aware in the Kalyan East area, one portion of a slab of the Saptashrungi Co-operative Society, collapsed, 12 people were trapped.. the rescue operation is underway since three hours, all the teams, including of the Kalyan Dombivili Municipal Corporation, revenue department, local administration, health department, civil defence, Thane Disaster Response Force, are working, we have removed all the 12 people, of which six people have died."

"The bodies have been sent to Rukminibai Hospital and necessary steps are being taken. With regard to the other six, they are undergoing treatment at various hospitals," the KDMC Commissioner said.