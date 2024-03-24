Maharashtra: Rashtriya Samaj Party chief Mahadev Jankar joins NDA

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) chief Mahadev Jankar joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) here on Sunday.

In Maharashtra, apart from the BJP, the NDA has parties like the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Nationalist Congress Party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Jankar joined NDA in the presence of Eknath Shide, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadavis, Ajit Pawar, NCP Maharashtra chief Sunil Tatkare and Prasad Lad.

He had a detailed discussion with Eknath Shinde and the two Deputy Chief Ministers. "I am with the 'Mahayuthi' (Grand Alliance)," Jankar said after the meeting. It is likely that Mahadev Jankar's party - the RSP -will get to contest on one LoK Sabha seat. There are 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

"It is under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the country has truly developed and it is under his leadership that India will emerge as a developed nation. That is why we are with (Prime Minister) Modi," added Jankar, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls against NCP's Supriya Sule from Baramati constituency.

"I am not under any pressure to join the NDA. I have been with them before and will now remain with the NDA," quipped Jankar.

Referring to NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar as a "political university", Jankar said he will always remain grateful to Pawar. It is understood that RSP will get the Parbhani constituency in Maharashtra.