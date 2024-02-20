Pune Police Bust Major Drug Racket, Seize Rs 100 Crore Worth of MD Concealed in Salt Packs

Pune: In a major breakthrough in war against drugs, the Crime Branch of the Pune Police Crime Branch claimed to have successfully busted a major drug racket in the Vishrantwadi area of the Maharasthra district, seizing over 52 kg of Mephedrone (MD) with an estimated international market value exceeding Rs 100 crore, an official said.

The illicit drugs were cleverly concealed in salt packets to evade suspicion, marking a significant blow to drug trafficking operations in the region, he said. The official informed that three individuals involved in the smuggling operation have been apprehended by the Crime Branch Unit I of the Pune Police in the case. The operation was launched by the Crime Branch of the Pune Police following specific intelligence inputs about the smuggling of the Mephedrone drug in Mumbai.

Acting on the inputs, police intercepted the trio in a car in Somvar Peth area of Pune. Police arrested Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane and Ajay Amarnath Corsia, age 35 years, both residents of Pune and Haider Sheikh, a resident of Vishrantwadi Pune on Monday Feb 19 in this case. The official said that during the subsequent interrogation of the accused, one accused Haider Noor Shaikh told the police that the MD drug was handed over to them by a Nigerian national.

Police probe revealed that after getting the drug from the Nigerian national, the accused trio was supposed to deliver the drug in Mumbai. Following the revelation by the accused, police have launched a thorough investigation into the case. Narcotics and two mobile handsets have been seized from the accused Haider, a police official said.