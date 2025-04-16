Maharashtra: Pune Girl Rutuja Varhade Tops NDA Entrance Exam Among Girls; Is Third Overall

Pune: Rutuja Varhade from the city has created history by securing the All India Rank 3 and first place among girls in the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam.

The Pune-based NDA is a premier military training institute and a cradle of military leadership. Rutuja's success is being appreciated at all levels.

The NDA entrance examination is considered difficult among various examinations in India. This year, about 1.50 lakh girls appeared for the exam, conducted for 90 seats.

Her father, Sandeep Varhade, is a web design professor, and her mother, Jayashree Varhade, is a mathematics teacher. When the Centre opened the doors of the NDA for girls, Rutuja decided to join the Armed Forces, and her hard work was instrumental in her success.

Hailing from Katraj, which is on the outskirts of Pune, Rutuja has also excelled in Science Olympiads and state-level mathematics competitions.

After she decided to appear for the NDA entrance exam, she toiled hard for two years. She received guidance from Yashotej Academy. She first passed the written exam and then succeeded in the oral exam, which is conducted over a period of five days. She was always fond of academics since childhood and scored a whooping 98 per cent in Class 10.

She also took guidance from Gurudev's Academy for SSB preparation. Rutuja credits her success to her parents, teachers and the team at the Yashotej Academy.

She was recommended for the Indian Army by the Bangalore Board. After that, she qualified for the CPSS exam from the Mysore Board (AFSB). She is now medically fit for the Air Force Flying branch as well.