Maharashtra Polls: All Eyes On Seat-Sharing, Mahayuti Leaders To Meet Amit Shah Today

CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will meet Amit Shah in Delhi to finalise seats where all are staking claims.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to meet Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance is set to finalise its seat-sharing agreement for the Maharashtra elections as leaders of BJP and its two alliance partners will hold a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday.

CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar will be present at the meet. Both Fadnavis and Pawar have reached Delhi yesterday while Shinde will arrive here today.

Of the total 288 seats of Maharashtra assembly, BJP has released its first list of candidates for 99 seats while Shinde's Shiv Sena is to get 65 and Pawar-led NCP 38 seats. Of the remaining seats, there is a difference of opinion on 46 seats, with all three parties staking claims on most of them. On some seats, two alliance partners are staking claims.

This issue will be taken up at a meeting with Shah in Delhi. Shah had already asked the leaders of all the three partners to address the issue and decide the seat allocation among themselves first. A consensus has been reached on a majority of the seats while a few that remained unresolved will feature at today's discussions.

Notably, Fadnavis and Pawar, MP Praful Patel and state president of Pawar's party, MP Sunil Tatkare have already arrived in Delhi Wednesday night. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule reached Delhi from Nagpur last night.

Shinde could not reach Delhi yesterday as he had gone to Guwahati to offer prayers at Kamakhya Devi temple. From there he went to Goa and then Sindhudurg district, where he attended Nilesh Rane's joining in the party at Kudal. Shinde will return to Mumbai by a chartered flight late at night.

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA POLLSMAHAYUTI LEADERS TO MEET AMIT SHAHMAHAYUTI ALLIANCEAMIT SHAHMAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS

