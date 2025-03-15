Maharashtra: Politics Over Removal of Aurangzeb's Grave, Security Beefed Up In Khultabad

ETV Bharat / bharat

The grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb is situated at Khultabad in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former corporator and President of Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Prathishthan Milind Ramakant Ekbode has threatened to demolish the grave of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, which is located at Khultabad in the Chhatrapati Sanbhajinagar district of Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra government has taken serious cognizance of the threats which have been issued, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district authorities have imposed a ban on Ekbote and his associates from March 16, 2025, to April 5, 2025, from entering the district. The orders were issued by Additional District Collector Vinod Shiralkar.

Security has also been beefed up in the area where the grave of the Mughal emperor is located. Two officials and 15 personnel of the State Reserve Force (SRF) have been deployed at the grave. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police have done naka-bandi at two places.

Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane had made a remark about demolishing the grave. Shiv Sena leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has slammed the state government.

A few days ago, the movie Chhava, about the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, was released. Aurangzeb was the sixth Mughal emperor and died on March 3, 1707, at Bhingar in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar. He was the longest reigning Mugal emperor, and his empire was one of the largest in Indian history. For the record, Khultabad is located around 40 kilometers from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city.

Ambadas Danve said the presence of the grave is a reminder that the Mughal king was defeated and buried here. "We should be able to tell our future generations that Aurangzeb came here and was buried in this land itself," he said, adding that calls to remove the grave was a "conspiracy to end this history".

He also taunted those wanting to have the tomb removed by saying "go and do it if you have the guts".

